countless.dev

ModelInput
Length 		Output
Length 		Input Price
(per 1M tokens) 		Output Price
(per 1M tokens) 		Supports
Vision
gpt-4
openai logoOpenAI
8192409630.0060.00
gpt-4o
openai logoOpenAI
128000163842.5010.00
gpt-4o-audio-preview
openai logoOpenAI
128000163842.5010.00
gpt-4o-audio-preview-2024-10-01
openai logoOpenAI
128000163842.5010.00
gpt-4o-mini
openai logoOpenAI
128000163840.150.60
gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18
openai logoOpenAI
128000163840.150.60
o1-mini
openai logoOpenAI
128000655363.0012.00
o1-mini-2024-09-12
openai logoOpenAI
128000655363.0012.00
o1-preview
openai logoOpenAI
1280003276815.0060.00
o1-preview-2024-09-12
openai logoOpenAI
1280003276815.0060.00
chatgpt-4o-latest
openai logoOpenAI
12800040965.0015.00
gpt-4o-2024-05-13
openai logoOpenAI
12800040965.0015.00
gpt-4o-2024-08-06
openai logoOpenAI
128000163842.5010.00
gpt-4o-2024-11-20
openai logoOpenAI
128000163842.5010.00
gpt-4-turbo-preview
openai logoOpenAI
128000409610.0030.00
gpt-4-0314
openai logoOpenAI
8192409630.0060.00
gpt-4-0613
openai logoOpenAI
8192409630.0060.00
gpt-4-32k
openai logoOpenAI
32768409660.00120.00
gpt-4-32k-0314
openai logoOpenAI
32768409660.00120.00
gpt-4-32k-0613
openai logoOpenAI
32768409660.00120.00
gpt-4-turbo
openai logoOpenAI
128000409610.0030.00
gpt-4-turbo-2024-04-09
openai logoOpenAI
128000409610.0030.00
gpt-4-1106-preview
openai logoOpenAI
128000409610.0030.00
gpt-4-0125-preview
openai logoOpenAI
128000409610.0030.00
gpt-4-vision-preview
openai logoOpenAI
128000409610.0030.00
gpt-4-1106-vision-preview
openai logoOpenAI
128000409610.0030.00
gpt-3.5-turbo
openai logoOpenAI
1638540961.502.00
gpt-3.5-turbo-0301
openai logoOpenAI
409740961.502.00
gpt-3.5-turbo-0613
openai logoOpenAI
409740961.502.00
gpt-3.5-turbo-1106
openai logoOpenAI
1638540961.002.00
gpt-3.5-turbo-0125
openai logoOpenAI
1638540960.501.50
gpt-3.5-turbo-16k
openai logoOpenAI
1638540963.004.00
gpt-3.5-turbo-16k-0613
openai logoOpenAI
1638540963.004.00
ft:gpt-3.5-turbo
openai logoOpenAI
1638540963.006.00
ft:gpt-3.5-turbo-0125
openai logoOpenAI
1638540963.006.00
ft:gpt-3.5-turbo-1106
openai logoOpenAI
1638540963.006.00
ft:gpt-3.5-turbo-0613
openai logoOpenAI
409640963.006.00
ft:gpt-4-0613
openai logoOpenAI
8192409630.0060.00
ft:gpt-4o-2024-08-06
openai logoOpenAI
128000163843.7515.00
ft:gpt-4o-2024-11-20
openai logoOpenAI
128000163843.7515.00
ft:gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18
openai logoOpenAI
128000163840.301.20
azure/o1-mini
azure logoAzure
128000655363.0012.00
azure/o1-mini-2024-09-12
azure logoAzure
128000655363.0012.00
azure/o1-preview
azure logoAzure
1280003276815.0060.00
azure/o1-preview-2024-09-12
azure logoAzure
1280003276815.0060.00
azure/gpt-4o
azure logoAzure
12800040965.0015.00
azure/gpt-4o-2024-08-06
azure logoAzure
128000163842.7511.00
azure/gpt-4o-2024-11-20
azure logoAzure
128000163842.7511.00
azure/gpt-4o-2024-05-13
azure logoAzure
12800040965.0015.00
azure/global-standard/gpt-4o-2024-08-06
azure logoAzure
128000163842.5010.00
azure/global-standard/gpt-4o-2024-11-20
azure logoAzure
128000163842.5010.00
azure/global-standard/gpt-4o-mini
azure logoAzure
128000163840.150.60
azure/gpt-4o-mini
azure logoAzure
128000163840.170.66
azure/gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18
azure logoAzure
128000163840.170.66
azure/gpt-4-turbo-2024-04-09
azure logoAzure
128000409610.0030.00
azure/gpt-4-0125-preview
azure logoAzure
128000409610.0030.00
azure/gpt-4-1106-preview
azure logoAzure
128000409610.0030.00
azure/gpt-4-0613
azure logoAzure
8192409630.0060.00
azure/gpt-4-32k-0613
azure logoAzure
32768409660.00120.00
azure/gpt-4-32k
azure logoAzure
32768409660.00120.00
azure/gpt-4
azure logoAzure
8192409630.0060.00
azure/gpt-4-turbo
azure logoAzure
128000409610.0030.00
azure/gpt-4-turbo-vision-preview
azure logoAzure
128000409610.0030.00
azure/gpt-35-turbo-16k-0613
azure logoAzure
1638540963.004.00
azure/gpt-35-turbo-1106
azure logoAzure
1638440961.002.00
azure/gpt-35-turbo-0613
azure logoAzure
409740961.502.00
azure/gpt-35-turbo-0301
azure logoAzure
409740960.202.00
azure/gpt-35-turbo-0125
azure logoAzure
1638440960.501.50
azure/gpt-35-turbo-16k
azure logoAzure
1638540963.004.00
azure/gpt-35-turbo
azure logoAzure
409740960.501.50
azure/mistral-large-latest
azure logoAzure
32000N/A8.0024.00
azure/mistral-large-2402
azure logoAzure
32000N/A8.0024.00
azure/command-r-plus
azure logoAzure
12800040963.0015.00
azure_ai/jamba-instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
7000040960.500.70
azure_ai/mistral-large
azure_ai logoAzure
3200081914.0012.00
azure_ai/mistral-small
azure_ai logoAzure
3200081911.003.00
azure_ai/mistral-large-2407
azure_ai logoAzure
12800040962.006.00
azure_ai/ministral-3b
azure_ai logoAzure
12800040960.040.04
azure_ai/Llama-3.2-11B-Vision-Instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
12800020480.370.37
azure_ai/Llama-3.2-90B-Vision-Instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
12800020482.042.04
azure_ai/Meta-Llama-3-70B-Instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
819281921.100.37
azure_ai/Meta-Llama-3.1-8B-Instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
1280001280000.300.61
azure_ai/Meta-Llama-3.1-70B-Instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
1280001280002.683.54
azure_ai/Meta-Llama-3.1-405B-Instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
1280001280005.3316.00
azure_ai/Phi-3.5-mini-instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
12800040960.130.52
azure_ai/Phi-3.5-vision-instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
12800040960.130.52
azure_ai/Phi-3.5-MoE-instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
12800040960.160.64
azure_ai/Phi-3-mini-4k-instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
409640960.130.52
azure_ai/Phi-3-mini-128k-instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
12800040960.130.52
azure_ai/Phi-3-small-8k-instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
819240960.150.60
azure_ai/Phi-3-small-128k-instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
12800040960.150.60
azure_ai/Phi-3-medium-4k-instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
409640960.170.68
azure_ai/Phi-3-medium-128k-instruct
azure_ai logoAzure
12800040960.170.68
claude-instant-1
anthropic logoAnthropic
10000081911.635.51
mistral/mistral-tiny
mistral logoMistral
3200081910.250.25
mistral/mistral-small
mistral logoMistral
3200081911.003.00
mistral/mistral-small-latest
mistral logoMistral
3200081911.003.00
mistral/mistral-medium
mistral logoMistral
3200081912.708.10
mistral/mistral-medium-latest
mistral logoMistral
3200081912.708.10
mistral/mistral-medium-2312
mistral logoMistral
3200081912.708.10
mistral/mistral-large-latest
mistral logoMistral
1280001280003.009.00
mistral/mistral-large-2402
mistral logoMistral
3200081914.0012.00
mistral/mistral-large-2407
mistral logoMistral
1280001280003.009.00
mistral/pixtral-12b-2409
mistral logoMistral
1280001280000.150.15
mistral/open-mistral-7b
mistral logoMistral
3200081910.250.25
mistral/open-mixtral-8x7b
mistral logoMistral
3200081910.700.70
mistral/open-mixtral-8x22b
mistral logoMistral
6400081912.006.00
mistral/codestral-latest
mistral logoMistral
3200081911.003.00
mistral/codestral-2405
mistral logoMistral
3200081911.003.00
mistral/open-mistral-nemo
mistral logoMistral
1280001280000.300.30
mistral/open-mistral-nemo-2407
mistral logoMistral
1280001280000.300.30
mistral/open-codestral-mamba
mistral logoMistral
2560002560000.250.25
mistral/codestral-mamba-latest
mistral logoMistral
2560002560000.250.25
deepseek-chat
deepseek logoDeepSeek
12800040960.140.28
codestral/codestral-latest
codestral logoMistral
3200081910.000.00
codestral/codestral-2405
codestral logoMistral
3200081910.000.00
xai/grok-beta
xai logoXai
1310721310725.0015.00
deepseek-coder
deepseek logoDeepSeek
12800040960.140.28
groq/llama2-70b-4096
groq logoGroq
409640960.700.80
groq/llama3-8b-8192
groq logoGroq
819281920.050.08
groq/llama-3.2-1b-preview
groq logoGroq
819281920.040.04
groq/llama-3.2-3b-preview
groq logoGroq
819281920.060.06
groq/llama-3.2-11b-text-preview
groq logoGroq
819281920.180.18
groq/llama-3.2-11b-vision-preview
groq logoGroq
819281920.180.18
groq/llama-3.2-90b-text-preview
groq logoGroq
819281920.900.90
groq/llama-3.2-90b-vision-preview
groq logoGroq
819281920.900.90
groq/llama3-70b-8192
groq logoGroq
819281920.590.79
groq/llama-3.1-8b-instant
groq logoGroq
819281920.050.08
groq/llama-3.1-70b-versatile
groq logoGroq
819281920.590.79
groq/llama-3.1-405b-reasoning
groq logoGroq
819281920.590.79
groq/mixtral-8x7b-32768
groq logoGroq
32768327680.240.24
groq/gemma-7b-it
groq logoGroq
819281920.070.07
groq/gemma2-9b-it
groq logoGroq
819281920.200.20
groq/llama3-groq-70b-8192-tool-use-preview
groq logoGroq
819281920.890.89
groq/llama3-groq-8b-8192-tool-use-preview
groq logoGroq
819281920.190.19
cerebras/llama3.1-8b
cerebras logoCerebras
1280001280000.100.10
cerebras/llama3.1-70b
cerebras logoCerebras
1280001280000.600.60
friendliai/mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0-1
friendliai logoFriendliAI
32768327680.400.40
friendliai/meta-llama-3-8b-instruct
friendliai logoFriendliAI
819281920.100.10
friendliai/meta-llama-3-70b-instruct
friendliai logoFriendliAI
819281920.800.80
claude-instant-1.2
anthropic logoAnthropic
10000081910.160.55
claude-2
anthropic logoAnthropic
10000081918.0024.00
claude-2.1
anthropic logoAnthropic
20000081918.0024.00
claude-3-haiku-20240307
anthropic logoAnthropic
20000040960.251.25
claude-3-5-haiku-20241022
anthropic logoAnthropic
20000081921.005.00
claude-3-opus-20240229
anthropic logoAnthropic
200000409615.0075.00
claude-3-sonnet-20240229
anthropic logoAnthropic
20000040963.0015.00
claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620
anthropic logoAnthropic
20000081923.0015.00
claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022
anthropic logoAnthropic
20000081923.0015.00
chat-bison
vertex_ai-chat-models logoGoogle
819240960.130.13
chat-bison@001
vertex_ai-chat-models logoGoogle
819240960.130.13
chat-bison@002
vertex_ai-chat-models logoGoogle
819240960.130.13
chat-bison-32k
vertex_ai-chat-models logoGoogle
3200081920.130.13
chat-bison-32k@002
vertex_ai-chat-models logoGoogle
3200081920.130.13
code-bison
vertex_ai-code-text-models logoGoogle
614410240.130.13
codechat-bison@latest
vertex_ai-code-chat-models logoGoogle
614410240.130.13
codechat-bison
vertex_ai-code-chat-models logoGoogle
614410240.130.13
codechat-bison@001
vertex_ai-code-chat-models logoGoogle
614410240.130.13
codechat-bison@002
vertex_ai-code-chat-models logoGoogle
614410240.130.13
codechat-bison-32k
vertex_ai-code-chat-models logoGoogle
3200081920.130.13
codechat-bison-32k@002
vertex_ai-code-chat-models logoGoogle
3200081920.130.13
gemini-pro
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
3276081920.501.50
gemini-1.0-pro
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
3276081920.501.50
gemini-1.0-pro-001
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
3276081920.501.50
gemini-1.0-ultra
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
819220480.501.50
gemini-1.0-ultra-001
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
819220480.501.50
gemini-1.0-pro-002
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
3276081920.501.50
gemini-1.5-pro
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
209715281921.255.00
gemini-1.5-pro-002
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
209715281921.255.00
gemini-1.5-pro-001
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
100000081921.255.00
gemini-1.5-pro-preview-0514
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
100000081920.080.31
gemini-1.5-pro-preview-0215
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
100000081920.080.31
gemini-1.5-pro-preview-0409
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
100000081920.080.31
gemini-1.5-flash
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
100000081920.070.30
gemini-1.5-flash-exp-0827
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
100000081920.000.00
gemini-1.5-flash-002
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
104857681920.070.30
gemini-1.5-flash-001
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
100000081920.070.30
gemini-1.5-flash-preview-0514
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
100000081920.070.00
gemini-pro-experimental
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
100000081920.000.00
gemini-flash-experimental
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
100000081920.000.00
gemini-pro-vision
vertex_ai-vision-models logoGoogle
1638420480.250.50
gemini-1.0-pro-vision
vertex_ai-vision-models logoGoogle
1638420480.250.50
gemini-1.0-pro-vision-001
vertex_ai-vision-models logoGoogle
1638420480.250.50
medlm-medium
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
327688192N/AN/A
medlm-large
vertex_ai-language-models logoGoogle
81921024N/AN/A
vertex_ai/claude-3-sonnet
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
20000040963.0015.00
vertex_ai/claude-3-sonnet@20240229
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
20000040963.0015.00
vertex_ai/claude-3-5-sonnet
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
20000081923.0015.00
vertex_ai/claude-3-5-sonnet@20240620
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
20000081923.0015.00
vertex_ai/claude-3-5-sonnet-v2
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
20000081923.0015.00
vertex_ai/claude-3-5-sonnet-v2@20241022
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
20000081923.0015.00
vertex_ai/claude-3-haiku
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
20000040960.251.25
vertex_ai/claude-3-haiku@20240307
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
20000040960.251.25
vertex_ai/claude-3-5-haiku
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
20000081921.005.00
vertex_ai/claude-3-5-haiku@20241022
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
20000081921.005.00
vertex_ai/claude-3-opus
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
200000409615.0075.00
vertex_ai/claude-3-opus@20240229
vertex_ai-anthropic_models logoGoogle
200000409615.0075.00
vertex_ai/meta/llama3-405b-instruct-maas
vertex_ai-llama_models logoGoogle
32000320000.000.00
vertex_ai/meta/llama3-70b-instruct-maas
vertex_ai-llama_models logoGoogle
32000320000.000.00
vertex_ai/meta/llama3-8b-instruct-maas
vertex_ai-llama_models logoGoogle
32000320000.000.00
vertex_ai/meta/llama-3.2-90b-vision-instruct-maas
vertex_ai-llama_models logoGoogle
12800020480.000.00
vertex_ai/mistral-large@latest
vertex_ai-mistral_models logoGoogle
12800081913.009.00
vertex_ai/mistral-large@2407
vertex_ai-mistral_models logoGoogle
12800081913.009.00
vertex_ai/mistral-nemo@latest
vertex_ai-mistral_models logoGoogle
1280001280003.003.00
vertex_ai/jamba-1.5-mini@001
vertex_ai-ai21_models logoGoogle
2560002560000.200.40
vertex_ai/jamba-1.5-large@001
vertex_ai-ai21_models logoGoogle
2560002560002.008.00
vertex_ai/jamba-1.5
vertex_ai-ai21_models logoGoogle
2560002560000.200.40
vertex_ai/jamba-1.5-mini
vertex_ai-ai21_models logoGoogle
2560002560000.200.40
vertex_ai/jamba-1.5-large
vertex_ai-ai21_models logoGoogle
2560002560002.008.00
vertex_ai/mistral-nemo@2407
vertex_ai-mistral_models logoGoogle
1280001280003.003.00
vertex_ai/codestral@latest
vertex_ai-mistral_models logoGoogle
1280001280001.003.00
vertex_ai/codestral@2405
vertex_ai-mistral_models logoGoogle
1280001280001.003.00
palm/chat-bison
palm logoGoogle
819240960.130.13
palm/chat-bison-001
palm logoGoogle
819240960.130.13
gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-002
gemini logoGoogle
104857681920.070.30
gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-001
gemini logoGoogle
104857681920.070.30
gemini/gemini-1.5-flash
gemini logoGoogle
104857681920.070.30
gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-latest
gemini logoGoogle
104857681920.070.30
gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-8b
gemini logoGoogle
104857681920.000.00
gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-8b-exp-0924
gemini logoGoogle
104857681920.000.00
gemini/gemini-exp-1114
gemini logoGoogle
104857681920.000.00
gemini/gemini-exp-1206
gemini logoGoogle
209715281920.000.00
gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-exp-0827
gemini logoGoogle
104857681920.000.00
gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-8b-exp-0827
gemini logoGoogle
100000081920.000.00
gemini/gemini-pro
gemini logoGoogle
3276081920.351.05
gemini/gemini-1.5-pro
gemini logoGoogle
209715281923.5010.50
gemini/gemini-1.5-pro-002
gemini logoGoogle
209715281923.5010.50
gemini/gemini-1.5-pro-001
gemini logoGoogle
209715281923.5010.50
gemini/gemini-1.5-pro-exp-0801
gemini logoGoogle
209715281923.5010.50
gemini/gemini-1.5-pro-exp-0827
gemini logoGoogle
209715281920.000.00
gemini/gemini-1.5-pro-latest
gemini logoGoogle
104857681923.501.05
gemini/gemini-pro-vision
gemini logoGoogle
3072020480.351.05
gemini/gemini-gemma-2-27b-it
gemini logoGoogle
N/A81920.351.05
gemini/gemini-gemma-2-9b-it
gemini logoGoogle
N/A81920.351.05
command-r
cohere_chat logoCohere
12800040960.150.60
command-r-08-2024
cohere_chat logoCohere
12800040960.150.60
command-light
cohere_chat logoCohere
409640960.300.60
command-r-plus
cohere_chat logoCohere
12800040962.5010.00
command-r-plus-08-2024
cohere_chat logoCohere
12800040962.5010.00
replicate/meta/llama-2-13b
replicate logoReplicate
409640960.100.50
replicate/meta/llama-2-13b-chat
replicate logoReplicate
409640960.100.50
replicate/meta/llama-2-70b
replicate logoReplicate
409640960.652.75
replicate/meta/llama-2-70b-chat
replicate logoReplicate
409640960.652.75
replicate/meta/llama-2-7b
replicate logoReplicate
409640960.050.25
replicate/meta/llama-2-7b-chat
replicate logoReplicate
409640960.050.25
replicate/meta/llama-3-70b
replicate logoReplicate
819281920.652.75
replicate/meta/llama-3-70b-instruct
replicate logoReplicate
819281920.652.75
replicate/meta/llama-3-8b
replicate logoReplicate
808680860.050.25
replicate/meta/llama-3-8b-instruct
replicate logoReplicate
808680860.050.25
replicate/mistralai/mistral-7b-v0.1
replicate logoReplicate
409640960.050.25
replicate/mistralai/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.2
replicate logoReplicate
409640960.050.25
replicate/mistralai/mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0.1
replicate logoReplicate
409640960.301.00
openrouter/deepseek/deepseek-coder
openrouter logoOpenRouter
3200040960.140.28
openrouter/microsoft/wizardlm-2-8x22b:nitro
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A1.001.00
openrouter/google/gemini-pro-1.5
openrouter logoOpenRouter
100000081922.507.50
openrouter/mistralai/mixtral-8x22b-instruct
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.650.65
openrouter/cohere/command-r-plus
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A3.0015.00
openrouter/databricks/dbrx-instruct
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.600.60
openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-haiku
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.251.25
openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-5-haiku
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A1.005.00
openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-haiku-20240307
openrouter logoOpenRouter
20000040960.251.25
openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-5-haiku-20241022
openrouter logoOpenRouter
20000081921.005.00
openrouter/anthropic/claude-3.5-sonnet
openrouter logoOpenRouter
20000081923.0015.00
openrouter/anthropic/claude-3.5-sonnet:beta
openrouter logoOpenRouter
20000081923.0015.00
openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-sonnet
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A3.0015.00
openrouter/mistralai/mistral-large
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A8.0024.00
openrouter/cognitivecomputations/dolphin-mixtral-8x7b
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.500.50
openrouter/google/gemini-pro-vision
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.130.38
openrouter/fireworks/firellava-13b
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.200.20
openrouter/meta-llama/llama-3-8b-instruct:free
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.000.00
openrouter/meta-llama/llama-3-8b-instruct:extended
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.222.25
openrouter/meta-llama/llama-3-70b-instruct:nitro
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.900.90
openrouter/meta-llama/llama-3-70b-instruct
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.590.79
openrouter/openai/o1-mini
openrouter logoOpenRouter
128000655363.0012.00
openrouter/openai/o1-mini-2024-09-12
openrouter logoOpenRouter
128000655363.0012.00
openrouter/openai/o1-preview
openrouter logoOpenRouter
1280003276815.0060.00
openrouter/openai/o1-preview-2024-09-12
openrouter logoOpenRouter
1280003276815.0060.00
openrouter/openai/gpt-4o
openrouter logoOpenRouter
12800040965.0015.00
openrouter/openai/gpt-4o-2024-05-13
openrouter logoOpenRouter
12800040965.0015.00
openrouter/openai/gpt-4-vision-preview
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A10.0030.00
openrouter/openai/gpt-3.5-turbo
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A1.502.00
openrouter/openai/gpt-3.5-turbo-16k
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A3.004.00
openrouter/openai/gpt-4
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A30.0060.00
openrouter/anthropic/claude-instant-v1
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/A81911.635.51
openrouter/anthropic/claude-2
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/A819111.0232.68
openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-opus
openrouter logoOpenRouter
200000409615.0075.00
openrouter/google/palm-2-chat-bison
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.500.50
openrouter/google/palm-2-codechat-bison
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.500.50
openrouter/meta-llama/llama-2-13b-chat
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.200.20
openrouter/meta-llama/llama-2-70b-chat
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A1.501.50
openrouter/meta-llama/codellama-34b-instruct
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.500.50
openrouter/nousresearch/nous-hermes-llama2-13b
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.200.20
openrouter/mancer/weaver
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A5.635.63
openrouter/gryphe/mythomax-l2-13b
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A1.881.88
openrouter/jondurbin/airoboros-l2-70b-2.1
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A13.8813.88
openrouter/undi95/remm-slerp-l2-13b
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A1.881.88
openrouter/pygmalionai/mythalion-13b
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A1.881.88
openrouter/mistralai/mistral-7b-instruct
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.130.13
openrouter/mistralai/mistral-7b-instruct:free
openrouter logoOpenRouter
N/AN/A0.000.00
openrouter/qwen/qwen-2.5-coder-32b-instruct
openrouter logoOpenRouter
33792337920.180.18
jamba-1.5-mini@001
ai21 logoAI21
2560002560000.200.40
jamba-1.5-large@001
ai21 logoAI21
2560002560002.008.00
jamba-1.5
ai21 logoAI21
2560002560000.200.40
jamba-1.5-mini
ai21 logoAI21
2560002560000.200.40
jamba-1.5-large
ai21 logoAI21
2560002560002.008.00
chatdolphin
nlp_cloud logoNLP Cloud
16384163840.500.50
luminous-base-control
aleph_alpha logoAleph Alpha
N/AN/A37.5041.25
luminous-extended-control
aleph_alpha logoAleph Alpha
N/AN/A56.2561.88
luminous-supreme-control
aleph_alpha logoAleph Alpha
N/AN/A218.75240.63
ai21.j2-mid-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
8191819112.5012.50
ai21.j2-ultra-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
8191819118.8018.80
ai21.jamba-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
7000040960.500.70
amazon.titan-text-lite-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
4200040000.300.40
amazon.titan-text-express-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
4200080001.301.70
amazon.titan-text-premier-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
42000320000.501.50
mistral.mistral-7b-instruct-v0:2
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081910.150.20
mistral.mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0:1
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081910.450.70
mistral.mistral-large-2402-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081918.0024.00
mistral.mistral-large-2407-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800081913.009.00
mistral.mistral-small-2402-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081911.003.00
bedrock/us-west-2/mistral.mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0:1
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081910.450.70
bedrock/us-east-1/mistral.mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0:1
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081910.450.70
bedrock/eu-west-3/mistral.mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0:1
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081910.590.91
bedrock/us-west-2/mistral.mistral-7b-instruct-v0:2
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081910.150.20
bedrock/us-east-1/mistral.mistral-7b-instruct-v0:2
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081910.150.20
bedrock/eu-west-3/mistral.mistral-7b-instruct-v0:2
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081910.200.26
bedrock/us-east-1/mistral.mistral-large-2402-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081918.0024.00
bedrock/us-west-2/mistral.mistral-large-2402-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
3200081918.0024.00
bedrock/eu-west-3/mistral.mistral-large-2402-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
32000819110.4031.20
amazon.nova-micro-v1:0
bedrock_converse logoBedrock Converse
30000040960.040.14
amazon.nova-lite-v1:0
bedrock_converse logoBedrock Converse
12800040960.060.24
amazon.nova-pro-v1:0
bedrock_converse logoBedrock Converse
30000040960.803.20
anthropic.claude-3-sonnet-20240229-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040963.0015.00
anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040963.0015.00
anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022-v2:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000081923.0015.00
anthropic.claude-3-haiku-20240307-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040960.251.25
anthropic.claude-3-5-haiku-20241022-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040961.005.00
anthropic.claude-3-opus-20240229-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
200000409615.0075.00
us.anthropic.claude-3-sonnet-20240229-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040963.0015.00
us.anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040963.0015.00
us.anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022-v2:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000081923.0015.00
us.anthropic.claude-3-haiku-20240307-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040960.251.25
us.anthropic.claude-3-5-haiku-20241022-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040961.005.00
us.anthropic.claude-3-opus-20240229-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
200000409615.0075.00
eu.anthropic.claude-3-sonnet-20240229-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040963.0015.00
eu.anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040963.0015.00
eu.anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022-v2:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000081923.0015.00
eu.anthropic.claude-3-haiku-20240307-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040960.251.25
eu.anthropic.claude-3-5-haiku-20241022-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
20000040961.005.00
eu.anthropic.claude-3-opus-20240229-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
200000409615.0075.00
anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/us-east-1/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/us-west-2/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/eu-central-1/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/eu-central-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/eu-central-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-east-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-east-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-west-2/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-west-2/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/us-east-1/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/us-west-2/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/eu-central-1/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/eu-central-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/eu-central-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-east-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-east-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-west-2/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-west-2/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/us-east-1/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/us-west-2/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/eu-central-1/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081918.0024.00
bedrock/eu-central-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/eu-central-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-east-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-east-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-west-2/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-west-2/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081911.635.51
bedrock/us-east-1/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081910.802.40
bedrock/us-east-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-east-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-west-2/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-west-2/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/us-west-2/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081910.802.40
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081912.237.55
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/ap-northeast-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/eu-central-1/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
10000081912.488.38
bedrock/eu-central-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
bedrock/eu-central-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
1000008191N/AN/A
cohere.command-text-v14
bedrock logoAmazon
409640961.502.00
bedrock/*/1-month-commitment/cohere.command-text-v14
bedrock logoAmazon
40964096N/AN/A
bedrock/*/6-month-commitment/cohere.command-text-v14
bedrock logoAmazon
40964096N/AN/A
cohere.command-light-text-v14
bedrock logoAmazon
409640960.300.60
bedrock/*/1-month-commitment/cohere.command-light-text-v14
bedrock logoAmazon
40964096N/AN/A
bedrock/*/6-month-commitment/cohere.command-light-text-v14
bedrock logoAmazon
40964096N/AN/A
cohere.command-r-plus-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040963.0015.00
cohere.command-r-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040960.501.50
meta.llama2-13b-chat-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
409640960.751.00
meta.llama2-70b-chat-v1
bedrock logoAmazon
409640961.952.56
meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281920.300.60
bedrock/us-east-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281920.300.60
bedrock/us-west-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281920.300.60
bedrock/ap-south-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281920.360.72
bedrock/ca-central-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281920.350.69
bedrock/eu-west-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281920.320.65
bedrock/eu-west-2/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281920.390.78
bedrock/sa-east-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281920.501.01
meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281922.653.50
bedrock/us-east-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281922.653.50
bedrock/us-west-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281922.653.50
bedrock/ap-south-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281923.184.20
bedrock/ca-central-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281923.054.03
bedrock/eu-west-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281922.863.78
bedrock/eu-west-2/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281923.454.55
bedrock/sa-east-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
819281924.455.88
meta.llama3-1-8b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800020480.220.22
us.meta.llama3-1-8b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800020480.220.22
meta.llama3-1-70b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800020480.990.99
us.meta.llama3-1-70b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800020480.990.99
meta.llama3-1-405b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040965.3216.00
us.meta.llama3-1-405b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040965.3216.00
meta.llama3-2-1b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040960.100.10
us.meta.llama3-2-1b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040960.100.10
eu.meta.llama3-2-1b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040960.130.13
meta.llama3-2-3b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040960.150.15
us.meta.llama3-2-3b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040960.150.15
eu.meta.llama3-2-3b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040960.190.19
meta.llama3-2-11b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040960.350.35
us.meta.llama3-2-11b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040960.350.35
meta.llama3-2-90b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040962.002.00
us.meta.llama3-2-90b-instruct-v1:0
bedrock logoAmazon
12800040962.002.00
sagemaker/meta-textgeneration-llama-2-7b-f
sagemaker logoAmazon
409640960.000.00
sagemaker/meta-textgeneration-llama-2-13b-f
sagemaker logoAmazon
409640960.000.00
sagemaker/meta-textgeneration-llama-2-70b-b-f
sagemaker logoAmazon
409640960.000.00
together-ai-up-to-4b
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/A0.100.10
together-ai-4.1b-8b
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/A0.200.20
together-ai-8.1b-21b
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/A0.300.30
together-ai-21.1b-41b
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/A0.800.80
together-ai-41.1b-80b
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/A0.900.90
together-ai-81.1b-110b
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/A1.801.80
together_ai/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3.1-8B-Instruct-Turbo
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/A0.180.18
together_ai/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3.1-70B-Instruct-Turbo
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/A0.880.88
together_ai/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3.1-405B-Instruct-Turbo
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/A3.503.50
together_ai/mistralai/Mixtral-8x7B-Instruct-v0.1
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/A0.600.60
together_ai/mistralai/Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.1
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/AN/AN/A
together_ai/togethercomputer/CodeLlama-34b-Instruct
together_ai logoTogether Ai
N/AN/AN/AN/A
ollama/codegeex4
ollama logoOllama
3276881920.000.00
ollama/deepseek-coder-v2-instruct
ollama logoOllama
3276881920.000.00
ollama/deepseek-coder-v2-lite-instruct
ollama logoOllama
3276881920.000.00
ollama/internlm2_5-20b-chat
ollama logoOllama
3276881920.000.00
ollama/llama2
ollama logoOllama
409640960.000.00
ollama/llama2:7b
ollama logoOllama
409640960.000.00
ollama/llama2:13b
ollama logoOllama
409640960.000.00
ollama/llama2:70b
ollama logoOllama
409640960.000.00
ollama/llama3
ollama logoOllama
819281920.000.00
ollama/llama3:8b
ollama logoOllama
819281920.000.00
ollama/llama3:70b
ollama logoOllama
819281920.000.00
ollama/llama3.1
ollama logoOllama
819281920.000.00
ollama/mistral-large-instruct-2407
ollama logoOllama
6553681920.000.00
ollama/mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.1
ollama logoOllama
819281920.000.00
ollama/mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.2
ollama logoOllama
32768327680.000.00
ollama/mixtral-8x7B-Instruct-v0.1
ollama logoOllama
32768327680.000.00
ollama/mixtral-8x22B-Instruct-v0.1
ollama logoOllama
65536655360.000.00
deepinfra/lizpreciatior/lzlv_70b_fp16_hf
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
409640960.700.90
deepinfra/Gryphe/MythoMax-L2-13b
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
409640960.220.22
deepinfra/mistralai/Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.1
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
3276881910.130.13
deepinfra/meta-llama/Llama-2-70b-chat-hf
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
409640960.700.90
deepinfra/cognitivecomputations/dolphin-2.6-mixtral-8x7b
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
3276881910.270.27
deepinfra/codellama/CodeLlama-34b-Instruct-hf
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
409640960.600.60
deepinfra/Phind/Phind-CodeLlama-34B-v2
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
1638440960.600.60
deepinfra/mistralai/Mixtral-8x7B-Instruct-v0.1
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
3276881910.270.27
deepinfra/deepinfra/airoboros-70b
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
409640960.700.90
deepinfra/01-ai/Yi-34B-Chat
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
409640960.600.60
deepinfra/jondurbin/airoboros-l2-70b-gpt4-1.4.1
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
409640960.700.90
deepinfra/meta-llama/Llama-2-13b-chat-hf
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
409640960.220.22
deepinfra/amazon/MistralLite
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
3276881910.200.20
deepinfra/meta-llama/Llama-2-7b-chat-hf
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
409640960.130.13
deepinfra/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3-8B-Instruct
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
819140960.080.08
deepinfra/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3-70B-Instruct
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
819140960.590.79
deepinfra/openchat/openchat_3.5
deepinfra logoDeepInfra
409640960.130.13
perplexity/codellama-34b-instruct
perplexity logoPerplexity
16384163840.351.40
perplexity/codellama-70b-instruct
perplexity logoPerplexity
16384163840.702.80
perplexity/llama-3.1-70b-instruct
perplexity logoPerplexity
1310721310721.001.00
perplexity/llama-3.1-8b-instruct
perplexity logoPerplexity
1310721310720.200.20
perplexity/llama-3.1-sonar-huge-128k-online
perplexity logoPerplexity
1270721270725.005.00
perplexity/llama-3.1-sonar-large-128k-online
perplexity logoPerplexity
1270721270721.001.00
perplexity/llama-3.1-sonar-large-128k-chat
perplexity logoPerplexity
1310721310721.001.00
perplexity/llama-3.1-sonar-small-128k-chat
perplexity logoPerplexity
1310721310720.200.20
perplexity/llama-3.1-sonar-small-128k-online
perplexity logoPerplexity
1270721270720.200.20
perplexity/pplx-7b-chat
perplexity logoPerplexity
819281920.070.28
perplexity/pplx-70b-chat
perplexity logoPerplexity
409640960.702.80
perplexity/pplx-7b-online
perplexity logoPerplexity
409640960.000.28
perplexity/pplx-70b-online
perplexity logoPerplexity
409640960.002.80
perplexity/llama-2-70b-chat
perplexity logoPerplexity
409640960.702.80
perplexity/mistral-7b-instruct
perplexity logoPerplexity
409640960.070.28
perplexity/mixtral-8x7b-instruct
perplexity logoPerplexity
409640960.070.28
perplexity/sonar-small-chat
perplexity logoPerplexity
16384163840.070.28
perplexity/sonar-small-online
perplexity logoPerplexity
12000120000.000.28
perplexity/sonar-medium-chat
perplexity logoPerplexity
16384163840.601.80
perplexity/sonar-medium-online
perplexity logoPerplexity
12000120000.001.80
fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/llama-v3p2-1b-instruct
fireworks_ai logoFireworks AI
16384163840.100.10
fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/llama-v3p2-3b-instruct
fireworks_ai logoFireworks AI
16384163840.100.10
fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/llama-v3p2-11b-vision-instruct
fireworks_ai logoFireworks AI
16384163840.200.20
accounts/fireworks/models/llama-v3p2-90b-vision-instruct
fireworks_ai logoFireworks AI
16384163840.900.90
fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/firefunction-v2
fireworks_ai logoFireworks AI
819281920.900.90
fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/mixtral-8x22b-instruct-hf
fireworks_ai logoFireworks AI
65536655361.201.20
fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/qwen2-72b-instruct
fireworks_ai logoFireworks AI
32768327680.900.90
fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/qwen2p5-coder-32b-instruct
fireworks_ai logoFireworks AI
409640960.900.90
fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/yi-large
fireworks_ai logoFireworks AI
32768327683.003.00
fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/deepseek-coder-v2-instruct
fireworks_ai logoFireworks AI
6553681921.201.20
anyscale/mistralai/Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.1
anyscale logoAnyscale
16384163840.150.15
anyscale/mistralai/Mixtral-8x7B-Instruct-v0.1
anyscale logoAnyscale
16384163840.150.15
anyscale/mistralai/Mixtral-8x22B-Instruct-v0.1
anyscale logoAnyscale
65536655360.900.90
anyscale/HuggingFaceH4/zephyr-7b-beta
anyscale logoAnyscale
16384163840.150.15
anyscale/google/gemma-7b-it
anyscale logoAnyscale
819281920.150.15
anyscale/meta-llama/Llama-2-7b-chat-hf
anyscale logoAnyscale
409640960.150.15
anyscale/meta-llama/Llama-2-13b-chat-hf
anyscale logoAnyscale
409640960.250.25
anyscale/meta-llama/Llama-2-70b-chat-hf
anyscale logoAnyscale
409640961.001.00
anyscale/codellama/CodeLlama-34b-Instruct-hf
anyscale logoAnyscale
409640961.001.00
anyscale/codellama/CodeLlama-70b-Instruct-hf
anyscale logoAnyscale
409640961.001.00
anyscale/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3-8B-Instruct
anyscale logoAnyscale
819281920.150.15
anyscale/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3-70B-Instruct
anyscale logoAnyscale
819281921.001.00
cloudflare/@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-fp16
cloudflare logoCloudflare
307230721.921.92
cloudflare/@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8
cloudflare logoCloudflare
204820481.921.92
cloudflare/@cf/mistral/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.1
cloudflare logoCloudflare
819281921.921.92
cloudflare/@hf/thebloke/codellama-7b-instruct-awq
cloudflare logoCloudflare
409640961.921.92
databricks/databricks-meta-llama-3-1-405b-instruct
databricks logoDatabricks
1280001280005.0015.00
databricks/databricks-meta-llama-3-1-70b-instruct
databricks logoDatabricks
1280001280001.003.00
databricks/databricks-dbrx-instruct
databricks logoDatabricks
32768327680.752.25
databricks/databricks-meta-llama-3-70b-instruct
databricks logoDatabricks
1280001280001.003.00
databricks/databricks-llama-2-70b-chat
databricks logoDatabricks
409640960.501.50
databricks/databricks-mixtral-8x7b-instruct
databricks logoDatabricks
409640960.501.00
databricks/databricks-mpt-30b-instruct
databricks logoDatabricks
819281921.001.00
databricks/databricks-mpt-7b-instruct
databricks logoDatabricks
819281920.500.00