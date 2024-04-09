countless.dev

See and compare every AI model easily. 100% free & open-source.
|Model
|Input
Length
|Output
Length
|Input Price
(per 1M tokens)
|Output Price
(per 1M tokens)
|Supports
Vision
|gpt-4
OpenAI
|8192
|4096
|30.00
|60.00
|❌
|gpt-4o
OpenAI
|128000
|16384
|2.50
|10.00
|✅
|gpt-4o-audio-preview
OpenAI
|128000
|16384
|2.50
|10.00
|❌
|gpt-4o-audio-preview-2024-10-01
OpenAI
|128000
|16384
|2.50
|10.00
|❌
|gpt-4o-mini
OpenAI
|128000
|16384
|0.15
|0.60
|✅
|gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18
OpenAI
|128000
|16384
|0.15
|0.60
|✅
|o1-mini
OpenAI
|128000
|65536
|3.00
|12.00
|❌
|o1-mini-2024-09-12
OpenAI
|128000
|65536
|3.00
|12.00
|❌
|o1-preview
OpenAI
|128000
|32768
|15.00
|60.00
|❌
|o1-preview-2024-09-12
OpenAI
|128000
|32768
|15.00
|60.00
|❌
|chatgpt-4o-latest
OpenAI
|128000
|4096
|5.00
|15.00
|✅
|gpt-4o-2024-05-13
OpenAI
|128000
|4096
|5.00
|15.00
|✅
|gpt-4o-2024-08-06
OpenAI
|128000
|16384
|2.50
|10.00
|✅
|gpt-4o-2024-11-20
OpenAI
|128000
|16384
|2.50
|10.00
|✅
|gpt-4-turbo-preview
OpenAI
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|❌
|gpt-4-0314
OpenAI
|8192
|4096
|30.00
|60.00
|❌
|gpt-4-0613
OpenAI
|8192
|4096
|30.00
|60.00
|❌
|gpt-4-32k
OpenAI
|32768
|4096
|60.00
|120.00
|❌
|gpt-4-32k-0314
OpenAI
|32768
|4096
|60.00
|120.00
|❌
|gpt-4-32k-0613
OpenAI
|32768
|4096
|60.00
|120.00
|❌
|gpt-4-turbo
OpenAI
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|✅
|gpt-4-turbo-2024-04-09
OpenAI
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|✅
|gpt-4-1106-preview
OpenAI
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|❌
|gpt-4-0125-preview
OpenAI
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|❌
|gpt-4-vision-preview
OpenAI
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|✅
|gpt-4-1106-vision-preview
OpenAI
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|✅
|gpt-3.5-turbo
OpenAI
|16385
|4096
|1.50
|2.00
|❌
|gpt-3.5-turbo-0301
OpenAI
|4097
|4096
|1.50
|2.00
|❌
|gpt-3.5-turbo-0613
OpenAI
|4097
|4096
|1.50
|2.00
|❌
|gpt-3.5-turbo-1106
OpenAI
|16385
|4096
|1.00
|2.00
|❌
|gpt-3.5-turbo-0125
OpenAI
|16385
|4096
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|gpt-3.5-turbo-16k
OpenAI
|16385
|4096
|3.00
|4.00
|❌
|gpt-3.5-turbo-16k-0613
OpenAI
|16385
|4096
|3.00
|4.00
|❌
|ft:gpt-3.5-turbo
OpenAI
|16385
|4096
|3.00
|6.00
|❌
|ft:gpt-3.5-turbo-0125
OpenAI
|16385
|4096
|3.00
|6.00
|❌
|ft:gpt-3.5-turbo-1106
OpenAI
|16385
|4096
|3.00
|6.00
|❌
|ft:gpt-3.5-turbo-0613
OpenAI
|4096
|4096
|3.00
|6.00
|❌
|ft:gpt-4-0613
OpenAI
|8192
|4096
|30.00
|60.00
|❌
|ft:gpt-4o-2024-08-06
OpenAI
|128000
|16384
|3.75
|15.00
|✅
|ft:gpt-4o-2024-11-20
OpenAI
|128000
|16384
|3.75
|15.00
|✅
|ft:gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18
OpenAI
|128000
|16384
|0.30
|1.20
|✅
|azure/o1-mini
Azure
|128000
|65536
|3.00
|12.00
|❌
|azure/o1-mini-2024-09-12
Azure
|128000
|65536
|3.00
|12.00
|❌
|azure/o1-preview
Azure
|128000
|32768
|15.00
|60.00
|❌
|azure/o1-preview-2024-09-12
Azure
|128000
|32768
|15.00
|60.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-4o
Azure
|128000
|4096
|5.00
|15.00
|✅
|azure/gpt-4o-2024-08-06
Azure
|128000
|16384
|2.75
|11.00
|✅
|azure/gpt-4o-2024-11-20
Azure
|128000
|16384
|2.75
|11.00
|✅
|azure/gpt-4o-2024-05-13
Azure
|128000
|4096
|5.00
|15.00
|✅
|azure/global-standard/gpt-4o-2024-08-06
Azure
|128000
|16384
|2.50
|10.00
|✅
|azure/global-standard/gpt-4o-2024-11-20
Azure
|128000
|16384
|2.50
|10.00
|✅
|azure/global-standard/gpt-4o-mini
Azure
|128000
|16384
|0.15
|0.60
|✅
|azure/gpt-4o-mini
Azure
|128000
|16384
|0.17
|0.66
|✅
|azure/gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18
Azure
|128000
|16384
|0.17
|0.66
|✅
|azure/gpt-4-turbo-2024-04-09
Azure
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|✅
|azure/gpt-4-0125-preview
Azure
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-4-1106-preview
Azure
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-4-0613
Azure
|8192
|4096
|30.00
|60.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-4-32k-0613
Azure
|32768
|4096
|60.00
|120.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-4-32k
Azure
|32768
|4096
|60.00
|120.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-4
Azure
|8192
|4096
|30.00
|60.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-4-turbo
Azure
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-4-turbo-vision-preview
Azure
|128000
|4096
|10.00
|30.00
|✅
|azure/gpt-35-turbo-16k-0613
Azure
|16385
|4096
|3.00
|4.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-35-turbo-1106
Azure
|16384
|4096
|1.00
|2.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-35-turbo-0613
Azure
|4097
|4096
|1.50
|2.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-35-turbo-0301
Azure
|4097
|4096
|0.20
|2.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-35-turbo-0125
Azure
|16384
|4096
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|azure/gpt-35-turbo-16k
Azure
|16385
|4096
|3.00
|4.00
|❌
|azure/gpt-35-turbo
Azure
|4097
|4096
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|azure/mistral-large-latest
Azure
|32000
|N/A
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|azure/mistral-large-2402
Azure
|32000
|N/A
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|azure/command-r-plus
Azure
|128000
|4096
|3.00
|15.00
|❌
|azure_ai/jamba-instruct
Azure
|70000
|4096
|0.50
|0.70
|❌
|azure_ai/mistral-large
Azure
|32000
|8191
|4.00
|12.00
|❌
|azure_ai/mistral-small
Azure
|32000
|8191
|1.00
|3.00
|❌
|azure_ai/mistral-large-2407
Azure
|128000
|4096
|2.00
|6.00
|❌
|azure_ai/ministral-3b
Azure
|128000
|4096
|0.04
|0.04
|❌
|azure_ai/Llama-3.2-11B-Vision-Instruct
Azure
|128000
|2048
|0.37
|0.37
|✅
|azure_ai/Llama-3.2-90B-Vision-Instruct
Azure
|128000
|2048
|2.04
|2.04
|✅
|azure_ai/Meta-Llama-3-70B-Instruct
Azure
|8192
|8192
|1.10
|0.37
|❌
|azure_ai/Meta-Llama-3.1-8B-Instruct
Azure
|128000
|128000
|0.30
|0.61
|❌
|azure_ai/Meta-Llama-3.1-70B-Instruct
Azure
|128000
|128000
|2.68
|3.54
|❌
|azure_ai/Meta-Llama-3.1-405B-Instruct
Azure
|128000
|128000
|5.33
|16.00
|❌
|azure_ai/Phi-3.5-mini-instruct
Azure
|128000
|4096
|0.13
|0.52
|❌
|azure_ai/Phi-3.5-vision-instruct
Azure
|128000
|4096
|0.13
|0.52
|✅
|azure_ai/Phi-3.5-MoE-instruct
Azure
|128000
|4096
|0.16
|0.64
|❌
|azure_ai/Phi-3-mini-4k-instruct
Azure
|4096
|4096
|0.13
|0.52
|❌
|azure_ai/Phi-3-mini-128k-instruct
Azure
|128000
|4096
|0.13
|0.52
|❌
|azure_ai/Phi-3-small-8k-instruct
Azure
|8192
|4096
|0.15
|0.60
|❌
|azure_ai/Phi-3-small-128k-instruct
Azure
|128000
|4096
|0.15
|0.60
|❌
|azure_ai/Phi-3-medium-4k-instruct
Azure
|4096
|4096
|0.17
|0.68
|❌
|azure_ai/Phi-3-medium-128k-instruct
Azure
|128000
|4096
|0.17
|0.68
|❌
|claude-instant-1
Anthropic
|100000
|8191
|1.63
|5.51
|❌
|mistral/mistral-tiny
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|0.25
|0.25
|❌
|mistral/mistral-small
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|1.00
|3.00
|❌
|mistral/mistral-small-latest
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|1.00
|3.00
|❌
|mistral/mistral-medium
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|2.70
|8.10
|❌
|mistral/mistral-medium-latest
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|2.70
|8.10
|❌
|mistral/mistral-medium-2312
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|2.70
|8.10
|❌
|mistral/mistral-large-latest
Mistral
|128000
|128000
|3.00
|9.00
|❌
|mistral/mistral-large-2402
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|4.00
|12.00
|❌
|mistral/mistral-large-2407
Mistral
|128000
|128000
|3.00
|9.00
|❌
|mistral/pixtral-12b-2409
Mistral
|128000
|128000
|0.15
|0.15
|✅
|mistral/open-mistral-7b
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|0.25
|0.25
|❌
|mistral/open-mixtral-8x7b
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|0.70
|0.70
|❌
|mistral/open-mixtral-8x22b
Mistral
|64000
|8191
|2.00
|6.00
|❌
|mistral/codestral-latest
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|1.00
|3.00
|❌
|mistral/codestral-2405
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|1.00
|3.00
|❌
|mistral/open-mistral-nemo
Mistral
|128000
|128000
|0.30
|0.30
|❌
|mistral/open-mistral-nemo-2407
Mistral
|128000
|128000
|0.30
|0.30
|❌
|mistral/open-codestral-mamba
Mistral
|256000
|256000
|0.25
|0.25
|❌
|mistral/codestral-mamba-latest
Mistral
|256000
|256000
|0.25
|0.25
|❌
|deepseek-chat
DeepSeek
|128000
|4096
|0.14
|0.28
|❌
|codestral/codestral-latest
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|codestral/codestral-2405
Mistral
|32000
|8191
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|xai/grok-beta
Xai
|131072
|131072
|5.00
|15.00
|✅
|deepseek-coder
DeepSeek
|128000
|4096
|0.14
|0.28
|❌
|groq/llama2-70b-4096
Groq
|4096
|4096
|0.70
|0.80
|❌
|groq/llama3-8b-8192
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.05
|0.08
|❌
|groq/llama-3.2-1b-preview
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.04
|0.04
|❌
|groq/llama-3.2-3b-preview
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.06
|0.06
|❌
|groq/llama-3.2-11b-text-preview
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.18
|0.18
|❌
|groq/llama-3.2-11b-vision-preview
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.18
|0.18
|❌
|groq/llama-3.2-90b-text-preview
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.90
|0.90
|❌
|groq/llama-3.2-90b-vision-preview
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.90
|0.90
|❌
|groq/llama3-70b-8192
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.59
|0.79
|❌
|groq/llama-3.1-8b-instant
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.05
|0.08
|❌
|groq/llama-3.1-70b-versatile
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.59
|0.79
|❌
|groq/llama-3.1-405b-reasoning
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.59
|0.79
|❌
|groq/mixtral-8x7b-32768
Groq
|32768
|32768
|0.24
|0.24
|❌
|groq/gemma-7b-it
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.07
|0.07
|❌
|groq/gemma2-9b-it
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.20
|0.20
|❌
|groq/llama3-groq-70b-8192-tool-use-preview
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.89
|0.89
|❌
|groq/llama3-groq-8b-8192-tool-use-preview
Groq
|8192
|8192
|0.19
|0.19
|❌
|cerebras/llama3.1-8b
Cerebras
|128000
|128000
|0.10
|0.10
|❌
|cerebras/llama3.1-70b
Cerebras
|128000
|128000
|0.60
|0.60
|❌
|friendliai/mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0-1
FriendliAI
|32768
|32768
|0.40
|0.40
|❌
|friendliai/meta-llama-3-8b-instruct
FriendliAI
|8192
|8192
|0.10
|0.10
|❌
|friendliai/meta-llama-3-70b-instruct
FriendliAI
|8192
|8192
|0.80
|0.80
|❌
|claude-instant-1.2
Anthropic
|100000
|8191
|0.16
|0.55
|❌
|claude-2
Anthropic
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|claude-2.1
Anthropic
|200000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|claude-3-haiku-20240307
Anthropic
|200000
|4096
|0.25
|1.25
|✅
|claude-3-5-haiku-20241022
Anthropic
|200000
|8192
|1.00
|5.00
|❌
|claude-3-opus-20240229
Anthropic
|200000
|4096
|15.00
|75.00
|✅
|claude-3-sonnet-20240229
Anthropic
|200000
|4096
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620
Anthropic
|200000
|8192
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022
Anthropic
|200000
|8192
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|chat-bison
|8192
|4096
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|chat-bison@001
|8192
|4096
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|chat-bison@002
|8192
|4096
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|chat-bison-32k
|32000
|8192
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|chat-bison-32k@002
|32000
|8192
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|code-bison
|6144
|1024
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|codechat-bison@latest
|6144
|1024
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|codechat-bison
|6144
|1024
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|codechat-bison@001
|6144
|1024
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|codechat-bison@002
|6144
|1024
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|codechat-bison-32k
|32000
|8192
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|codechat-bison-32k@002
|32000
|8192
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|gemini-pro
|32760
|8192
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|gemini-1.0-pro
|32760
|8192
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|gemini-1.0-pro-001
|32760
|8192
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|gemini-1.0-ultra
|8192
|2048
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|gemini-1.0-ultra-001
|8192
|2048
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|gemini-1.0-pro-002
|32760
|8192
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|gemini-1.5-pro
|2097152
|8192
|1.25
|5.00
|❌
|gemini-1.5-pro-002
|2097152
|8192
|1.25
|5.00
|❌
|gemini-1.5-pro-001
|1000000
|8192
|1.25
|5.00
|❌
|gemini-1.5-pro-preview-0514
|1000000
|8192
|0.08
|0.31
|❌
|gemini-1.5-pro-preview-0215
|1000000
|8192
|0.08
|0.31
|❌
|gemini-1.5-pro-preview-0409
|1000000
|8192
|0.08
|0.31
|❌
|gemini-1.5-flash
|1000000
|8192
|0.07
|0.30
|✅
|gemini-1.5-flash-exp-0827
|1000000
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|✅
|gemini-1.5-flash-002
|1048576
|8192
|0.07
|0.30
|✅
|gemini-1.5-flash-001
|1000000
|8192
|0.07
|0.30
|✅
|gemini-1.5-flash-preview-0514
|1000000
|8192
|0.07
|0.00
|✅
|gemini-pro-experimental
|1000000
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|gemini-flash-experimental
|1000000
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|gemini-pro-vision
|16384
|2048
|0.25
|0.50
|✅
|gemini-1.0-pro-vision
|16384
|2048
|0.25
|0.50
|✅
|gemini-1.0-pro-vision-001
|16384
|2048
|0.25
|0.50
|✅
|medlm-medium
|32768
|8192
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|medlm-large
|8192
|1024
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|vertex_ai/claude-3-sonnet
|200000
|4096
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|vertex_ai/claude-3-sonnet@20240229
|200000
|4096
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|vertex_ai/claude-3-5-sonnet
|200000
|8192
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|vertex_ai/claude-3-5-sonnet@20240620
|200000
|8192
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|vertex_ai/claude-3-5-sonnet-v2
|200000
|8192
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|vertex_ai/claude-3-5-sonnet-v2@20241022
|200000
|8192
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|vertex_ai/claude-3-haiku
|200000
|4096
|0.25
|1.25
|✅
|vertex_ai/claude-3-haiku@20240307
|200000
|4096
|0.25
|1.25
|✅
|vertex_ai/claude-3-5-haiku
|200000
|8192
|1.00
|5.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/claude-3-5-haiku@20241022
|200000
|8192
|1.00
|5.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/claude-3-opus
|200000
|4096
|15.00
|75.00
|✅
|vertex_ai/claude-3-opus@20240229
|200000
|4096
|15.00
|75.00
|✅
|vertex_ai/meta/llama3-405b-instruct-maas
|32000
|32000
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/meta/llama3-70b-instruct-maas
|32000
|32000
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/meta/llama3-8b-instruct-maas
|32000
|32000
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/meta/llama-3.2-90b-vision-instruct-maas
|128000
|2048
|0.00
|0.00
|✅
|vertex_ai/mistral-large@latest
|128000
|8191
|3.00
|9.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/mistral-large@2407
|128000
|8191
|3.00
|9.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/mistral-nemo@latest
|128000
|128000
|3.00
|3.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/jamba-1.5-mini@001
|256000
|256000
|0.20
|0.40
|❌
|vertex_ai/jamba-1.5-large@001
|256000
|256000
|2.00
|8.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/jamba-1.5
|256000
|256000
|0.20
|0.40
|❌
|vertex_ai/jamba-1.5-mini
|256000
|256000
|0.20
|0.40
|❌
|vertex_ai/jamba-1.5-large
|256000
|256000
|2.00
|8.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/mistral-nemo@2407
|128000
|128000
|3.00
|3.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/codestral@latest
|128000
|128000
|1.00
|3.00
|❌
|vertex_ai/codestral@2405
|128000
|128000
|1.00
|3.00
|❌
|palm/chat-bison
|8192
|4096
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|palm/chat-bison-001
|8192
|4096
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-002
|1048576
|8192
|0.07
|0.30
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-001
|1048576
|8192
|0.07
|0.30
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-flash
|1048576
|8192
|0.07
|0.30
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-latest
|1048576
|8192
|0.07
|0.30
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-8b
|1048576
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-8b-exp-0924
|1048576
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|✅
|gemini/gemini-exp-1114
|1048576
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|✅
|gemini/gemini-exp-1206
|2097152
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-exp-0827
|1048576
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-flash-8b-exp-0827
|1000000
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|✅
|gemini/gemini-pro
|32760
|8192
|0.35
|1.05
|❌
|gemini/gemini-1.5-pro
|2097152
|8192
|3.50
|10.50
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-pro-002
|2097152
|8192
|3.50
|10.50
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-pro-001
|2097152
|8192
|3.50
|10.50
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-pro-exp-0801
|2097152
|8192
|3.50
|10.50
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-pro-exp-0827
|2097152
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|✅
|gemini/gemini-1.5-pro-latest
|1048576
|8192
|3.50
|1.05
|✅
|gemini/gemini-pro-vision
|30720
|2048
|0.35
|1.05
|✅
|gemini/gemini-gemma-2-27b-it
|N/A
|8192
|0.35
|1.05
|✅
|gemini/gemini-gemma-2-9b-it
|N/A
|8192
|0.35
|1.05
|✅
|command-r
Cohere
|128000
|4096
|0.15
|0.60
|❌
|command-r-08-2024
Cohere
|128000
|4096
|0.15
|0.60
|❌
|command-light
Cohere
|4096
|4096
|0.30
|0.60
|❌
|command-r-plus
Cohere
|128000
|4096
|2.50
|10.00
|❌
|command-r-plus-08-2024
Cohere
|128000
|4096
|2.50
|10.00
|❌
|replicate/meta/llama-2-13b
Replicate
|4096
|4096
|0.10
|0.50
|❌
|replicate/meta/llama-2-13b-chat
Replicate
|4096
|4096
|0.10
|0.50
|❌
|replicate/meta/llama-2-70b
Replicate
|4096
|4096
|0.65
|2.75
|❌
|replicate/meta/llama-2-70b-chat
Replicate
|4096
|4096
|0.65
|2.75
|❌
|replicate/meta/llama-2-7b
Replicate
|4096
|4096
|0.05
|0.25
|❌
|replicate/meta/llama-2-7b-chat
Replicate
|4096
|4096
|0.05
|0.25
|❌
|replicate/meta/llama-3-70b
Replicate
|8192
|8192
|0.65
|2.75
|❌
|replicate/meta/llama-3-70b-instruct
Replicate
|8192
|8192
|0.65
|2.75
|❌
|replicate/meta/llama-3-8b
Replicate
|8086
|8086
|0.05
|0.25
|❌
|replicate/meta/llama-3-8b-instruct
Replicate
|8086
|8086
|0.05
|0.25
|❌
|replicate/mistralai/mistral-7b-v0.1
Replicate
|4096
|4096
|0.05
|0.25
|❌
|replicate/mistralai/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.2
Replicate
|4096
|4096
|0.05
|0.25
|❌
|replicate/mistralai/mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0.1
Replicate
|4096
|4096
|0.30
|1.00
|❌
|openrouter/deepseek/deepseek-coder
OpenRouter
|32000
|4096
|0.14
|0.28
|❌
|openrouter/microsoft/wizardlm-2-8x22b:nitro
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|1.00
|1.00
|❌
|openrouter/google/gemini-pro-1.5
OpenRouter
|1000000
|8192
|2.50
|7.50
|✅
|openrouter/mistralai/mixtral-8x22b-instruct
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.65
|0.65
|❌
|openrouter/cohere/command-r-plus
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|3.00
|15.00
|❌
|openrouter/databricks/dbrx-instruct
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.60
|0.60
|❌
|openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-haiku
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.25
|1.25
|✅
|openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-5-haiku
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|1.00
|5.00
|❌
|openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-haiku-20240307
OpenRouter
|200000
|4096
|0.25
|1.25
|✅
|openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-5-haiku-20241022
OpenRouter
|200000
|8192
|1.00
|5.00
|❌
|openrouter/anthropic/claude-3.5-sonnet
OpenRouter
|200000
|8192
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|openrouter/anthropic/claude-3.5-sonnet:beta
OpenRouter
|200000
|8192
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-sonnet
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|openrouter/mistralai/mistral-large
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|openrouter/cognitivecomputations/dolphin-mixtral-8x7b
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.50
|0.50
|❌
|openrouter/google/gemini-pro-vision
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.13
|0.38
|✅
|openrouter/fireworks/firellava-13b
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.20
|0.20
|❌
|openrouter/meta-llama/llama-3-8b-instruct:free
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|openrouter/meta-llama/llama-3-8b-instruct:extended
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.22
|2.25
|❌
|openrouter/meta-llama/llama-3-70b-instruct:nitro
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.90
|0.90
|❌
|openrouter/meta-llama/llama-3-70b-instruct
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.59
|0.79
|❌
|openrouter/openai/o1-mini
OpenRouter
|128000
|65536
|3.00
|12.00
|❌
|openrouter/openai/o1-mini-2024-09-12
OpenRouter
|128000
|65536
|3.00
|12.00
|❌
|openrouter/openai/o1-preview
OpenRouter
|128000
|32768
|15.00
|60.00
|❌
|openrouter/openai/o1-preview-2024-09-12
OpenRouter
|128000
|32768
|15.00
|60.00
|❌
|openrouter/openai/gpt-4o
OpenRouter
|128000
|4096
|5.00
|15.00
|✅
|openrouter/openai/gpt-4o-2024-05-13
OpenRouter
|128000
|4096
|5.00
|15.00
|✅
|openrouter/openai/gpt-4-vision-preview
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|10.00
|30.00
|✅
|openrouter/openai/gpt-3.5-turbo
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|1.50
|2.00
|❌
|openrouter/openai/gpt-3.5-turbo-16k
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|3.00
|4.00
|❌
|openrouter/openai/gpt-4
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|30.00
|60.00
|❌
|openrouter/anthropic/claude-instant-v1
OpenRouter
|N/A
|8191
|1.63
|5.51
|❌
|openrouter/anthropic/claude-2
OpenRouter
|N/A
|8191
|11.02
|32.68
|❌
|openrouter/anthropic/claude-3-opus
OpenRouter
|200000
|4096
|15.00
|75.00
|✅
|openrouter/google/palm-2-chat-bison
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.50
|0.50
|❌
|openrouter/google/palm-2-codechat-bison
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.50
|0.50
|❌
|openrouter/meta-llama/llama-2-13b-chat
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.20
|0.20
|❌
|openrouter/meta-llama/llama-2-70b-chat
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|1.50
|1.50
|❌
|openrouter/meta-llama/codellama-34b-instruct
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.50
|0.50
|❌
|openrouter/nousresearch/nous-hermes-llama2-13b
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.20
|0.20
|❌
|openrouter/mancer/weaver
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|5.63
|5.63
|❌
|openrouter/gryphe/mythomax-l2-13b
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|1.88
|1.88
|❌
|openrouter/jondurbin/airoboros-l2-70b-2.1
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|13.88
|13.88
|❌
|openrouter/undi95/remm-slerp-l2-13b
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|1.88
|1.88
|❌
|openrouter/pygmalionai/mythalion-13b
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|1.88
|1.88
|❌
|openrouter/mistralai/mistral-7b-instruct
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|openrouter/mistralai/mistral-7b-instruct:free
OpenRouter
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|openrouter/qwen/qwen-2.5-coder-32b-instruct
OpenRouter
|33792
|33792
|0.18
|0.18
|❌
|jamba-1.5-mini@001
AI21
|256000
|256000
|0.20
|0.40
|❌
|jamba-1.5-large@001
AI21
|256000
|256000
|2.00
|8.00
|❌
|jamba-1.5
AI21
|256000
|256000
|0.20
|0.40
|❌
|jamba-1.5-mini
AI21
|256000
|256000
|0.20
|0.40
|❌
|jamba-1.5-large
AI21
|256000
|256000
|2.00
|8.00
|❌
|chatdolphin
NLP Cloud
|16384
|16384
|0.50
|0.50
|❌
|luminous-base-control
Aleph Alpha
|N/A
|N/A
|37.50
|41.25
|❌
|luminous-extended-control
Aleph Alpha
|N/A
|N/A
|56.25
|61.88
|❌
|luminous-supreme-control
Aleph Alpha
|N/A
|N/A
|218.75
|240.63
|❌
|ai21.j2-mid-v1
Amazon
|8191
|8191
|12.50
|12.50
|❌
|ai21.j2-ultra-v1
Amazon
|8191
|8191
|18.80
|18.80
|❌
|ai21.jamba-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|70000
|4096
|0.50
|0.70
|❌
|amazon.titan-text-lite-v1
Amazon
|42000
|4000
|0.30
|0.40
|❌
|amazon.titan-text-express-v1
Amazon
|42000
|8000
|1.30
|1.70
|❌
|amazon.titan-text-premier-v1:0
Amazon
|42000
|32000
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|mistral.mistral-7b-instruct-v0:2
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|0.15
|0.20
|❌
|mistral.mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0:1
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|0.45
|0.70
|❌
|mistral.mistral-large-2402-v1:0
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|mistral.mistral-large-2407-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|8191
|3.00
|9.00
|❌
|mistral.mistral-small-2402-v1:0
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|1.00
|3.00
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/mistral.mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0:1
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|0.45
|0.70
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/mistral.mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0:1
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|0.45
|0.70
|❌
|bedrock/eu-west-3/mistral.mixtral-8x7b-instruct-v0:1
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|0.59
|0.91
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/mistral.mistral-7b-instruct-v0:2
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|0.15
|0.20
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/mistral.mistral-7b-instruct-v0:2
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|0.15
|0.20
|❌
|bedrock/eu-west-3/mistral.mistral-7b-instruct-v0:2
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|0.20
|0.26
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/mistral.mistral-large-2402-v1:0
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/mistral.mistral-large-2402-v1:0
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/eu-west-3/mistral.mistral-large-2402-v1:0
Amazon
|32000
|8191
|10.40
|31.20
|❌
|amazon.nova-micro-v1:0
Bedrock Converse
|300000
|4096
|0.04
|0.14
|❌
|amazon.nova-lite-v1:0
Bedrock Converse
|128000
|4096
|0.06
|0.24
|✅
|amazon.nova-pro-v1:0
Bedrock Converse
|300000
|4096
|0.80
|3.20
|✅
|anthropic.claude-3-sonnet-20240229-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022-v2:0
Amazon
|200000
|8192
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|anthropic.claude-3-haiku-20240307-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|0.25
|1.25
|✅
|anthropic.claude-3-5-haiku-20241022-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|1.00
|5.00
|❌
|anthropic.claude-3-opus-20240229-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|15.00
|75.00
|✅
|us.anthropic.claude-3-sonnet-20240229-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|us.anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|us.anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022-v2:0
Amazon
|200000
|8192
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|us.anthropic.claude-3-haiku-20240307-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|0.25
|1.25
|✅
|us.anthropic.claude-3-5-haiku-20241022-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|1.00
|5.00
|❌
|us.anthropic.claude-3-opus-20240229-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|15.00
|75.00
|✅
|eu.anthropic.claude-3-sonnet-20240229-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|eu.anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20240620-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|eu.anthropic.claude-3-5-sonnet-20241022-v2:0
Amazon
|200000
|8192
|3.00
|15.00
|✅
|eu.anthropic.claude-3-haiku-20240307-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|0.25
|1.25
|✅
|eu.anthropic.claude-3-5-haiku-20241022-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|1.00
|5.00
|❌
|eu.anthropic.claude-3-opus-20240229-v1:0
Amazon
|200000
|4096
|15.00
|75.00
|✅
|anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|8.00
|24.00
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-v2:1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|1.63
|5.51
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|0.80
|2.40
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-2/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|0.80
|2.40
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|2.23
|7.55
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/ap-northeast-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|2.48
|8.38
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/1-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/eu-central-1/6-month-commitment/anthropic.claude-instant-v1
Amazon
|100000
|8191
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|cohere.command-text-v14
Amazon
|4096
|4096
|1.50
|2.00
|❌
|bedrock/*/1-month-commitment/cohere.command-text-v14
Amazon
|4096
|4096
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/*/6-month-commitment/cohere.command-text-v14
Amazon
|4096
|4096
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|cohere.command-light-text-v14
Amazon
|4096
|4096
|0.30
|0.60
|❌
|bedrock/*/1-month-commitment/cohere.command-light-text-v14
Amazon
|4096
|4096
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|bedrock/*/6-month-commitment/cohere.command-light-text-v14
Amazon
|4096
|4096
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|cohere.command-r-plus-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|3.00
|15.00
|❌
|cohere.command-r-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|meta.llama2-13b-chat-v1
Amazon
|4096
|4096
|0.75
|1.00
|❌
|meta.llama2-70b-chat-v1
Amazon
|4096
|4096
|1.95
|2.56
|❌
|meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|0.30
|0.60
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|0.30
|0.60
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|0.30
|0.60
|❌
|bedrock/ap-south-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|0.36
|0.72
|❌
|bedrock/ca-central-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|0.35
|0.69
|❌
|bedrock/eu-west-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|0.32
|0.65
|❌
|bedrock/eu-west-2/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|0.39
|0.78
|❌
|bedrock/sa-east-1/meta.llama3-8b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|0.50
|1.01
|❌
|meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|2.65
|3.50
|❌
|bedrock/us-east-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|2.65
|3.50
|❌
|bedrock/us-west-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|2.65
|3.50
|❌
|bedrock/ap-south-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|3.18
|4.20
|❌
|bedrock/ca-central-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|3.05
|4.03
|❌
|bedrock/eu-west-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|2.86
|3.78
|❌
|bedrock/eu-west-2/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|3.45
|4.55
|❌
|bedrock/sa-east-1/meta.llama3-70b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|8192
|8192
|4.45
|5.88
|❌
|meta.llama3-1-8b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|2048
|0.22
|0.22
|❌
|us.meta.llama3-1-8b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|2048
|0.22
|0.22
|❌
|meta.llama3-1-70b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|2048
|0.99
|0.99
|❌
|us.meta.llama3-1-70b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|2048
|0.99
|0.99
|❌
|meta.llama3-1-405b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|5.32
|16.00
|❌
|us.meta.llama3-1-405b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|5.32
|16.00
|❌
|meta.llama3-2-1b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|0.10
|0.10
|❌
|us.meta.llama3-2-1b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|0.10
|0.10
|❌
|eu.meta.llama3-2-1b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|meta.llama3-2-3b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|0.15
|0.15
|❌
|us.meta.llama3-2-3b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|0.15
|0.15
|❌
|eu.meta.llama3-2-3b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|0.19
|0.19
|❌
|meta.llama3-2-11b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|0.35
|0.35
|❌
|us.meta.llama3-2-11b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|0.35
|0.35
|❌
|meta.llama3-2-90b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|2.00
|2.00
|❌
|us.meta.llama3-2-90b-instruct-v1:0
Amazon
|128000
|4096
|2.00
|2.00
|❌
|sagemaker/meta-textgeneration-llama-2-7b-f
Amazon
|4096
|4096
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|sagemaker/meta-textgeneration-llama-2-13b-f
Amazon
|4096
|4096
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|sagemaker/meta-textgeneration-llama-2-70b-b-f
Amazon
|4096
|4096
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|together-ai-up-to-4b
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|0.10
|0.10
|❌
|together-ai-4.1b-8b
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|0.20
|0.20
|❌
|together-ai-8.1b-21b
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|0.30
|0.30
|❌
|together-ai-21.1b-41b
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|0.80
|0.80
|❌
|together-ai-41.1b-80b
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|0.90
|0.90
|❌
|together-ai-81.1b-110b
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|1.80
|1.80
|❌
|together_ai/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3.1-8B-Instruct-Turbo
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|0.18
|0.18
|❌
|together_ai/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3.1-70B-Instruct-Turbo
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|0.88
|0.88
|❌
|together_ai/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3.1-405B-Instruct-Turbo
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|3.50
|3.50
|❌
|together_ai/mistralai/Mixtral-8x7B-Instruct-v0.1
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|0.60
|0.60
|❌
|together_ai/mistralai/Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.1
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|together_ai/togethercomputer/CodeLlama-34b-Instruct
Together Ai
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|❌
|ollama/codegeex4
Ollama
|32768
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/deepseek-coder-v2-instruct
Ollama
|32768
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/deepseek-coder-v2-lite-instruct
Ollama
|32768
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/internlm2_5-20b-chat
Ollama
|32768
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/llama2
Ollama
|4096
|4096
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/llama2:7b
Ollama
|4096
|4096
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/llama2:13b
Ollama
|4096
|4096
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/llama2:70b
Ollama
|4096
|4096
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/llama3
Ollama
|8192
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/llama3:8b
Ollama
|8192
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/llama3:70b
Ollama
|8192
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/llama3.1
Ollama
|8192
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/mistral-large-instruct-2407
Ollama
|65536
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.1
Ollama
|8192
|8192
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.2
Ollama
|32768
|32768
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/mixtral-8x7B-Instruct-v0.1
Ollama
|32768
|32768
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|ollama/mixtral-8x22B-Instruct-v0.1
Ollama
|65536
|65536
|0.00
|0.00
|❌
|deepinfra/lizpreciatior/lzlv_70b_fp16_hf
DeepInfra
|4096
|4096
|0.70
|0.90
|❌
|deepinfra/Gryphe/MythoMax-L2-13b
DeepInfra
|4096
|4096
|0.22
|0.22
|❌
|deepinfra/mistralai/Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.1
DeepInfra
|32768
|8191
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|deepinfra/meta-llama/Llama-2-70b-chat-hf
DeepInfra
|4096
|4096
|0.70
|0.90
|❌
|deepinfra/cognitivecomputations/dolphin-2.6-mixtral-8x7b
DeepInfra
|32768
|8191
|0.27
|0.27
|❌
|deepinfra/codellama/CodeLlama-34b-Instruct-hf
DeepInfra
|4096
|4096
|0.60
|0.60
|❌
|deepinfra/Phind/Phind-CodeLlama-34B-v2
DeepInfra
|16384
|4096
|0.60
|0.60
|❌
|deepinfra/mistralai/Mixtral-8x7B-Instruct-v0.1
DeepInfra
|32768
|8191
|0.27
|0.27
|❌
|deepinfra/deepinfra/airoboros-70b
DeepInfra
|4096
|4096
|0.70
|0.90
|❌
|deepinfra/01-ai/Yi-34B-Chat
DeepInfra
|4096
|4096
|0.60
|0.60
|❌
|deepinfra/jondurbin/airoboros-l2-70b-gpt4-1.4.1
DeepInfra
|4096
|4096
|0.70
|0.90
|❌
|deepinfra/meta-llama/Llama-2-13b-chat-hf
DeepInfra
|4096
|4096
|0.22
|0.22
|❌
|deepinfra/amazon/MistralLite
DeepInfra
|32768
|8191
|0.20
|0.20
|❌
|deepinfra/meta-llama/Llama-2-7b-chat-hf
DeepInfra
|4096
|4096
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|deepinfra/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3-8B-Instruct
DeepInfra
|8191
|4096
|0.08
|0.08
|❌
|deepinfra/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3-70B-Instruct
DeepInfra
|8191
|4096
|0.59
|0.79
|❌
|deepinfra/openchat/openchat_3.5
DeepInfra
|4096
|4096
|0.13
|0.13
|❌
|perplexity/codellama-34b-instruct
Perplexity
|16384
|16384
|0.35
|1.40
|❌
|perplexity/codellama-70b-instruct
Perplexity
|16384
|16384
|0.70
|2.80
|❌
|perplexity/llama-3.1-70b-instruct
Perplexity
|131072
|131072
|1.00
|1.00
|❌
|perplexity/llama-3.1-8b-instruct
Perplexity
|131072
|131072
|0.20
|0.20
|❌
|perplexity/llama-3.1-sonar-huge-128k-online
Perplexity
|127072
|127072
|5.00
|5.00
|❌
|perplexity/llama-3.1-sonar-large-128k-online
Perplexity
|127072
|127072
|1.00
|1.00
|❌
|perplexity/llama-3.1-sonar-large-128k-chat
Perplexity
|131072
|131072
|1.00
|1.00
|❌
|perplexity/llama-3.1-sonar-small-128k-chat
Perplexity
|131072
|131072
|0.20
|0.20
|❌
|perplexity/llama-3.1-sonar-small-128k-online
Perplexity
|127072
|127072
|0.20
|0.20
|❌
|perplexity/pplx-7b-chat
Perplexity
|8192
|8192
|0.07
|0.28
|❌
|perplexity/pplx-70b-chat
Perplexity
|4096
|4096
|0.70
|2.80
|❌
|perplexity/pplx-7b-online
Perplexity
|4096
|4096
|0.00
|0.28
|❌
|perplexity/pplx-70b-online
Perplexity
|4096
|4096
|0.00
|2.80
|❌
|perplexity/llama-2-70b-chat
Perplexity
|4096
|4096
|0.70
|2.80
|❌
|perplexity/mistral-7b-instruct
Perplexity
|4096
|4096
|0.07
|0.28
|❌
|perplexity/mixtral-8x7b-instruct
Perplexity
|4096
|4096
|0.07
|0.28
|❌
|perplexity/sonar-small-chat
Perplexity
|16384
|16384
|0.07
|0.28
|❌
|perplexity/sonar-small-online
Perplexity
|12000
|12000
|0.00
|0.28
|❌
|perplexity/sonar-medium-chat
Perplexity
|16384
|16384
|0.60
|1.80
|❌
|perplexity/sonar-medium-online
Perplexity
|12000
|12000
|0.00
|1.80
|❌
|fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/llama-v3p2-1b-instruct
Fireworks AI
|16384
|16384
|0.10
|0.10
|❌
|fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/llama-v3p2-3b-instruct
Fireworks AI
|16384
|16384
|0.10
|0.10
|❌
|fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/llama-v3p2-11b-vision-instruct
Fireworks AI
|16384
|16384
|0.20
|0.20
|✅
|accounts/fireworks/models/llama-v3p2-90b-vision-instruct
Fireworks AI
|16384
|16384
|0.90
|0.90
|✅
|fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/firefunction-v2
Fireworks AI
|8192
|8192
|0.90
|0.90
|❌
|fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/mixtral-8x22b-instruct-hf
Fireworks AI
|65536
|65536
|1.20
|1.20
|❌
|fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/qwen2-72b-instruct
Fireworks AI
|32768
|32768
|0.90
|0.90
|❌
|fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/qwen2p5-coder-32b-instruct
Fireworks AI
|4096
|4096
|0.90
|0.90
|❌
|fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/yi-large
Fireworks AI
|32768
|32768
|3.00
|3.00
|❌
|fireworks_ai/accounts/fireworks/models/deepseek-coder-v2-instruct
Fireworks AI
|65536
|8192
|1.20
|1.20
|❌
|anyscale/mistralai/Mistral-7B-Instruct-v0.1
Anyscale
|16384
|16384
|0.15
|0.15
|❌
|anyscale/mistralai/Mixtral-8x7B-Instruct-v0.1
Anyscale
|16384
|16384
|0.15
|0.15
|❌
|anyscale/mistralai/Mixtral-8x22B-Instruct-v0.1
Anyscale
|65536
|65536
|0.90
|0.90
|❌
|anyscale/HuggingFaceH4/zephyr-7b-beta
Anyscale
|16384
|16384
|0.15
|0.15
|❌
|anyscale/google/gemma-7b-it
Anyscale
|8192
|8192
|0.15
|0.15
|❌
|anyscale/meta-llama/Llama-2-7b-chat-hf
Anyscale
|4096
|4096
|0.15
|0.15
|❌
|anyscale/meta-llama/Llama-2-13b-chat-hf
Anyscale
|4096
|4096
|0.25
|0.25
|❌
|anyscale/meta-llama/Llama-2-70b-chat-hf
Anyscale
|4096
|4096
|1.00
|1.00
|❌
|anyscale/codellama/CodeLlama-34b-Instruct-hf
Anyscale
|4096
|4096
|1.00
|1.00
|❌
|anyscale/codellama/CodeLlama-70b-Instruct-hf
Anyscale
|4096
|4096
|1.00
|1.00
|❌
|anyscale/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3-8B-Instruct
Anyscale
|8192
|8192
|0.15
|0.15
|❌
|anyscale/meta-llama/Meta-Llama-3-70B-Instruct
Anyscale
|8192
|8192
|1.00
|1.00
|❌
|cloudflare/@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-fp16
Cloudflare
|3072
|3072
|1.92
|1.92
|❌
|cloudflare/@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8
Cloudflare
|2048
|2048
|1.92
|1.92
|❌
|cloudflare/@cf/mistral/mistral-7b-instruct-v0.1
Cloudflare
|8192
|8192
|1.92
|1.92
|❌
|cloudflare/@hf/thebloke/codellama-7b-instruct-awq
Cloudflare
|4096
|4096
|1.92
|1.92
|❌
|databricks/databricks-meta-llama-3-1-405b-instruct
Databricks
|128000
|128000
|5.00
|15.00
|❌
|databricks/databricks-meta-llama-3-1-70b-instruct
Databricks
|128000
|128000
|1.00
|3.00
|❌
|databricks/databricks-dbrx-instruct
Databricks
|32768
|32768
|0.75
|2.25
|❌
|databricks/databricks-meta-llama-3-70b-instruct
Databricks
|128000
|128000
|1.00
|3.00
|❌
|databricks/databricks-llama-2-70b-chat
Databricks
|4096
|4096
|0.50
|1.50
|❌
|databricks/databricks-mixtral-8x7b-instruct
Databricks
|4096
|4096
|0.50
|1.00
|❌
|databricks/databricks-mpt-30b-instruct
Databricks
|8192
|8192
|1.00
|1.00
|❌
|databricks/databricks-mpt-7b-instruct
Databricks
|8192
|8192
|0.50
|0.00
|❌